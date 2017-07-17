Church holds funeral service for murdered gospel singer

ST. GABRIEL - Gospel music rocked the packed house at the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in St. Gabriel Saturday.

It was the appropriate way to send off Andre Wright. At age 25, he was a gospel artist who performed beyond his years. But his life was tragically cut short this past week.

The gospel director died Monday after he was shot while trying to stop a fight between his brother and another man.

"Andre was a phenomenal singer," choir member Marchand Bolden said.

He served as musical director at several churches in the baton rouge area and served as a musician at many more.

"He supported everybody. Every musical, every concert... Andre was there supporting people, if not singing," Bolden said.

Due to how loved and well-known he was in the community, the church couldn't hold all those who wanted to attend Wright's funeral.

But the service was more like a gospel concert than a somber occasion.

"For all of us to come together and remember him at such a young age, doing a great thing, speaks to the life that he lived," Mayor Lionel Johnson said.

Bolden said Wright was a very peaceful, humble and honorable man who only wanted everyone to get along.

Deputies say 23-year-old Eric Robertson was arrested Monday afternoon and charged with Wright's murder.