Church donates over 50 cooling fans to congregation

BATON ROUGE - Local residents who can't afford to keep their homes cool during this heat wave are getting some help: free cooling fans to help them through this hot weather.

80-Year old Theresa Hanagan and her great-granddaughter were more excited than usual to open a new fan at their home in Baton Rouge.

"Hot, extremely hot," Hanegan said. "Extremely hot."

That describes Hanagan's struggle since her air condition went out, and she hasn't been able to get it fixed. She says she's been making do with what she has.

"We go sit under the carport during the day, and at night we just open the windows, which we don't normally do," she added.

This Sunday morning she received a surprise at her church, Power In The Word World Ministries.

The ministry decided to gift Hanagan, along with dozens more in the congregation, with 20-inch box fans.

The leader of the church, Pastor Ronnie L. Williams, says he knew the strength of the heat and wanted to help those suffering.

"I've heard of so many individuals who are having problems facing the heat, with air conditioners not working as well as they should, and the fans that they need in their homes," Williams said.

The church raised enough money to purchase over 50 fans. Williams doesn't ask for any money for the fans all he requires is a hug.

"Hugs are good. I have the book on my tea table about the miracle of a hug, and it is a miracle," the great-grandmother said.