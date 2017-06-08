85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Church bus crashes in Atlanta area; several injured

1 hour 16 minutes 56 seconds ago June 08, 2017 Jun 8, 2017 Thursday, June 08 2017 June 08, 2017 4:32 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

ATLANTA - A church bus carrying high school students and adults has crashed in the Atlanta area, leaving several people injured.

It was not immediately clear how many people were hurt in the wreck Thursday afternoon. Firetrucks and ambulances swarmed the area near Atlanta's airport. Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville, Alabama, posted on its Facebook page that a bus with its student ministry mission crashed while traveling to the airport.

Images from the scene showed the bus on top of another vehicle.

Church education minister Terry Slay told WXIA-TV that the bus was carrying 11th- and 12th-graders, along with adults. He did not know how many people were on the bus.

The post says there are "several serious injuries" but did not provide further details. Slay says some of the injuries are critical.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days