Chronic wasting disease found in first Mississippi deer

Photo: Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

MAYERSVILLE, Miss. (AP) - The discovery of Mississippi's first deer infected with chronic wasting disease has prompted wildlife officials to request people avoid feeding deer.

According to a release the 4-year-old buck was found dead and emaciated in late January near the Louisiana border. It tested positive for CWD on Jan. 29, and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks banned feeding deer in several counties. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has also asked several parishes to stop.

CWD is an infectious neurodegenerative disease similar to mad cow disease and is always fatal. Mississippi is the 25th state to confirm the disease's presence. CWD is caused by mutated prions creating holes in brain tissue and spreads through infected deer or material contact. There is no practical method for decontaminating prion-infected areas yet.