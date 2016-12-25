70°
Christmas traffic accident kills Ville Platte woman

Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

VILLE PLATTE - A Ville Platte woman has died in a Christmas morning traffic accident.

State police say 24-year-old Allison Gremillion was driving a Nissan Maxima eastbound on an Evangeline Parish road when she ran off the roadway.

The vehicle ran into a ditch, struck an embankment and overturned.

Gremillion was not wearing a seat belt and was fatally injured when she was partially ejected from the car.

The accident happened at about 1 a.m.

