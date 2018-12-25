Christmas night Mega Millions numbers

BATON ROUGE - Here are the numbers for the Christmas night Mega Millions where the jackpot is $321 million: 2 8 42 43 50; Mega Ball: 6.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot ever offered on Christmas Day will be on tap for December 25 – an estimated $321 million ($193.7 million cash). No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night.



Since the game began in 2002, drawings have been held on Christmas just four times. The last was in 2015. Although the day itself has not yet produced a jackpot winner, seven Mega Millions jackpots have been won in the days before and after Christmas, including the third largest jackpot in the history of the game – $648 million – on December 17, 2013.



