Christmas comes too early?

A little more sunshine today and cold. Highs will not reach the 50s. Overnight, partly cloudy with lows near freezing.

We are stuck with the cold for a couple days, before temperatures become more seasonable for this time of year. We'll keep in-and-out clouds with us for through the week, but you can expect more sun today than what we saw yesterday. As we approach Thursday, expect an increase in clouds and the chance for a few isolated showers while another front passes. This front will be weaker than the one we experienced yesterday.

By the Christmas weekend, temperatures become normal for this time of year and at the moment, an isolated sprinkle looks possible on Christmas Day, but we don't expect much more than that if anything at all. Remember, we set heat records last Christmas. It's nice to see things back to normal this time around.

