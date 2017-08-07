'Chop Wood, Carry Water': Southern's winning motto in 2017

Baton Rouge, LA - "Chop wood, carry water. Follow the process, Go Jags."

"Chop wood, carry water": Four words you'll hear every day on the field at Southern. It's the title of the book this team is reading together throughout camp that teaches the lessons of falling in love with the process of becoming great.

"Every day we go out there we are working to build something, to build a big team chemistry. We are focusing on going 1-0 everyday. Taking it one day at a time. That's what the book talks about, taking that single play and build it into a whole game," says senior defensive back Danny Johnson.

"I think it was chapter eight or nine. It was Mission vs. Goals. That stood out to me because I've been on a mission since I was a kid. Everything I do I want to be the greatest at, whether it's life or that book just teaches you to be the best person you can be because that made me look at myself as someone else. Not just Aaron Tiller the football player. But Aaron Tiller the man."

Now one hundred young men are answering that same question, learning more about themselves on and off the field and learning how they can help the Jaguars win this fall.

"This book allows you to fall in love with the process in order to become great. That second teamer has to fall in love with being a second teamer, or when he becomes a first teamer, he'll fall back to the second team because he didn't follow the process," says Coach Dawson Odums.

"I tell my teammates behind me all the time, don't push to be the second string, push to be the starter. You have to work. And that's what this book teaches you: work ethic."

"If our players just follow the process and fall in love with it. Man we have a chance to become great."

And Coach Odums is hoping this great read helps his team chop wood and carry towards a SWAC title in 2017.