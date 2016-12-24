67°
Blackwater Road reopened following chlorine leak

2 days 1 hour 17 minutes ago December 22, 2016 Dec 22, 2016 Thursday, December 22 2016 December 22, 2016 10:19 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

CHENEYVILLE – Louisiana State Police Hazmat investigators were on the scene of a chlorine leak at a parish water company facility on Thursday afternoon. 

The facility is located on Blackwater Road, which closed following the lead. The road reopened after 10 p.m. Baton Rouge Fire Department Hazmat and Louisiana State Police were at the scene.

According to the Cheneyville Fire Department, the leak was caused by a chlorine container not properly installed. Sources tell WBRZ's Brett Buffington that the tank was leaking.

Officials say there was no major threat to the surrounding area. No one was taken to the hospital, but several people working at the plant reported feeling ill. 

