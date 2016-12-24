Blackwater Road reopened following chlorine leak

CHENEYVILLE – Louisiana State Police Hazmat investigators were on the scene of a chlorine leak at a parish water company facility on Thursday afternoon.

The facility is located on Blackwater Road, which closed following the lead. The road reopened after 10 p.m. Baton Rouge Fire Department Hazmat and Louisiana State Police were at the scene.

NEW: Blackwater road just south of Highway 64 has now been shut down. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/LlXxQ2oid1 — Brett Buffington (@BrettBuffington) December 22, 2016

According to the Cheneyville Fire Department, the leak was caused by a chlorine container not properly installed. Sources tell WBRZ's Brett Buffington that the tank was leaking.

Officials say there was no major threat to the surrounding area. No one was taken to the hospital, but several people working at the plant reported feeling ill.

Investigator from @LAStatePolice here on the scene tells me chlorine is leaking from a container on this truck. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/rKq6a7T0Sp — Brett Buffington (@BrettBuffington) December 22, 2016