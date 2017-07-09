Chlorine leak at area plant contained, shelter in place order lifted

ST. GABRIEL - A chlorine release at a chemical plant in St. Gabriel Saturday morning prompted a shelter in place order for residents in the area, according to the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office.

The chlorine release took place at the Olin Chlor Alkali Products plant, located in the 4200 block of LA-75, just after 9 a.m.

The chemical leak has since been controlled.

11 employees were treated for injuries onsite, but no one was taken to the hospital.

Both Iberville Parish Sheriff's officials and the St. Gabriel Police Department blocked traffic two miles from the plant.

All residents on Hwy 75 from LSU Ag Road to Point Clair Road, Point Clair Rd to south of Maryland St, and Hwy 30 from Hwy 74 to 4250 Hwy 30, were ordered to shelter in place.

Additionally, those residents were advised to stay indoors and shut all doors and windows, turn off air conditioning or heating units, and close windows and turn off attic fans.

Olin Corporation released the following statement late Saturday morning regarding the incident:

"This morning we experienced a chlorine release at our St. Gabriel plant. The release has been contained. Our team immediately addressed the situation, while our employees and the community were asked to shelter in place as a precaution. We immediately coordinated with emergency officials and roads near the plant were closed to ensure safety for the community. Four plant employees received some precautionary first aid treatment. Others on site were evaluated, but required no treatment. No one required hospitalization.

We are investigating what led to this release. The safety of our employees, the community and our environment is always our top priority."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.