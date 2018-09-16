Chlorine bomb: Injured ex-MP to testify at sentencing

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) - A former military police officer says a chlorine bomb he investigated scarred his lungs so badly he cannot find work. He's going to tell a judge about it when the ex-soldier who detonated the weapon is sentenced Sept. 24.

Joshua Farbro was lead investigator when explosions went off in a forest training area outside Fort Polk on April 12, 2017. Farbro tells The American Press that his hands began burning while he collected samples. He looked down. His latex gloves were melting. Then he felt dizzy and short of breath, and passed out.

Twenty-five-year-old Ryan Keith Taylor pleaded guilty in June to making and detonating explosives that released chlorine gas.

Farbro says he wants the judge to know how much worse things could have been for others.

