59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Chinese newspaper warns US not to push too hard on trade

2 hours 17 minutes 7 seconds ago Tuesday, January 08 2019 Jan 8, 2019 January 08, 2019 5:24 AM January 08, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) - An official Chinese newspaper has warned Washington not to demand too much from Beijing as talks on ending their tariff war entered a second day with no word on possible progress.

The Global Times said Tuesday the Trump administration is dealing with an increasingly strong China that has pressing needs. The newspaper said Washington "cannot push China too far" and must avoid a situation that "spins out of control."

Negotiators began talks Monday on their fight over Beijing's technology development tactics but there was no sign either side changed its stance. They agreed Dec. 1 to suspend additional tariff hikes on each other's goods for 90 days while they negotiate, but economists said that probably is too little time to reach a final agreement.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days