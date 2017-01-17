69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Chinese coal mine caves in, killing 9 workers

16 minutes 38 seconds ago January 17, 2017 Jan 17, 2017 Tuesday, January 17 2017 January 17, 2017 9:14 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

BEIJING - Nine people have been killed in the partial collapse of a coal mine in northern China.

The state-run Xinhua News Agency said Wednesday that the people killed were doing maintenance work inside the mine shaft at the time of the accident. Rescuers were able to save one person, who is now in stable condition at a hospital.

The cause of the accident on the outskirts of Shuozhou city in coal-rich Shanxi province was under investigation. Local government officials did not immediately return phone calls from The Associated Press.

China is the world's largest producer and consumer of coal. Its mining industry has long been one of the world's deadliest, even as the government has strived to improve safety inside the mines and phase out older operations with outdated safety standards.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days