73°
Latest Weather Blog
China vows 'same strength' measure against US tariffs
BEIJING - China's government has vowed to impose measures of the "same strength" in response to a U.S. tariff hike in a dispute over technology policy.
The Commerce Ministry on Wednesday criticized the U.S. move against $50 billion of Chinese goods as a violation of global trade rules. The ministry said it would immediately file a challenge in the World Trade Organization but gave no details on how else it might respond.
The U.S. government announced the tariff increase in response to complaints Beijing compels foreign companies to hand over technology to Chinese competitors in response to market access.
The mounting dispute has fueled fears it might dampen global trade by prompting other governments to raise their own import barriers.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Part of Bluff Road to be closed over summer
-
Father killed while shielding 9-year-old daughter in deadly I-10 crash last week
-
Together Baton Rouge talks with police chief about police reform
-
Council members introducing new mosquito control plan in Livingston Parish
-
One man determined to settle claim from lost luggage
Sports Video
-
LSU's Arden Key gears up for pro day, Russel Gage hopes to...
-
Bright and early: Southern football kicks off first spring practice since 2013
-
Paul Mainieri not happy after LSU loss to Cajuns
-
Revenge Game: LSU baseball looks to end 2-year losing streak to Tulane
-
WATCH: A tribute to college baseball legend Augie Garrido