China vows 'same strength' measure against US tariffs

3 hours 11 minutes 11 seconds ago Tuesday, April 03 2018 Apr 3, 2018 April 03, 2018 9:25 PM April 03, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
File Image: Reuters
BEIJING - China's government has vowed to impose measures of the "same strength" in response to a U.S. tariff hike in a dispute over technology policy.
  
The Commerce Ministry on Wednesday criticized the U.S. move against $50 billion of Chinese goods as a violation of global trade rules. The ministry said it would immediately file a challenge in the World Trade Organization but gave no details on how else it might respond.
  
The U.S. government announced the tariff increase in response to complaints Beijing compels foreign companies to hand over technology to Chinese competitors in response to market access.
  
The mounting dispute has fueled fears it might dampen global trade by prompting other governments to raise their own import barriers.
