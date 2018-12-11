29°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

China, US discuss plans for trade talks

1 hour 29 minutes 30 seconds ago Tuesday, December 11 2018 Dec 11, 2018 December 11, 2018 6:11 AM December 11, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) -  China's foreign minister has vowed to defend its citizens abroad as a Chinese technology executive waits to see whether a Canadian court will release her on bail in a case that has strained U.S.-Chinese relations.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Tuesday that Beijing will "spare no effort" to protect against "any bullying that infringes the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens." Wang didn't mention the arrested Huawei Technologies Ltd. executive, Meng Wanzhou.

But a ministry spokesman, Lu Kang, said Wang was referring to cases of all Chinese abroad, including Meng. Meng was arrested Dec. 1 in Vancouver on U.S. charges related to possible violations of trade sanctions on Iran

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days