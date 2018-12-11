29°
China, US discuss plans for trade talks
BEIJING (AP) - China's foreign minister has vowed to defend its citizens abroad as a Chinese technology executive waits to see whether a Canadian court will release her on bail in a case that has strained U.S.-Chinese relations.
Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Tuesday that Beijing will "spare no effort" to protect against "any bullying that infringes the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens." Wang didn't mention the arrested Huawei Technologies Ltd. executive, Meng Wanzhou.
But a ministry spokesman, Lu Kang, said Wang was referring to cases of all Chinese abroad, including Meng. Meng was arrested Dec. 1 in Vancouver on U.S. charges related to possible violations of trade sanctions on Iran
