81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

China says plans made for US trade talks in January

3 hours 16 minutes 28 seconds ago Thursday, December 27 2018 Dec 27, 2018 December 27, 2018 4:44 AM December 27, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) - China's government says it has made plans with Washington for face-to-face talks in January aimed at ending a tariff battle that threatens to depress global trade.

The Ministry of Commerce said Thursday the two sides also are conducting "intensive telephone consultations." A spokesman, Gao Feng, said the two sides have "made specific arrangements for face-to-face" consultations but gave no details.

Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping agreed to postpone additional tariff hikes for 90 days while their governments negotiate over American complaints about Beijing's industry policies.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days