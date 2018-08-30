77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

China says it will move at own pace despite US pressure

2 hours 58 minutes 56 seconds ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 August 30, 2018 5:58 AM August 30, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) - China's government says it will make economic changes at its own pace regardless of U.S. pressure and that their spiraling dispute over technology can only be settled through talks as equals.

A Commerce Ministry spokesman gave no indication Thursday of possible plans for more negotiations after talks last week in Washington ended without progress. Spokesman Gao Feng said, "no matter what measures the United States takes to exert pressure, China will proceed with reform and opening up at its own pace."

The two sides have raised tariffs on $50 billion of each other's products and the Trump administration is poised to add penalties on an additional $200 billion of Chinese goods. Gao said dialogue "based on equality and integrity" is "the only correct choice" for resolving their dispute.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days