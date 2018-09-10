78°
China promises retaliation if US imposes more tariffs

2 hours 30 minutes 29 seconds ago Monday, September 10 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) - China's government says it will retaliate if Washington goes ahead with more tariff increases following President Donald Trump's comment that he was considering extending penalties to more Chinese imports.

A foreign ministry spokesman, Geng Shuang, said Monday that Beijing "will definitely take countermeasures to safeguard its legitimate rights" if Trump goes ahead with a new round of tariffs. Beijing and Washington have imposed 25 percent import duties on $50 billion of each other's goods in a battle over technology policy.

The Trump administration is poised to decide whether to extend that to another $200 billion of Chinese goods. Trump said Friday he was considering penalties on an additional $267 billion list of Chinese goods. That would extend tariff increases to nearly all of China's exports to the United States.

