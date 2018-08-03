86°
Latest Weather Blog
China plans tariffs on $60 billion of U.S. products
CNN reports that the Chinese government said it would impose duties of 25%, 20%, 10%, and 5% on products if the Trump administration follows through on threats to tax $200 billion of Chiese goods.
"In violation of the bilateral consensus reached after multiple rounds of negotiations, the United States has again unilaterally escalated trade frictions," the Chinese State Council Tariff Commission.
The announcement was made Friday.
China listed 5,207 US products that it would target in an effort to "safeguard its own legitimate interests," according to CNN.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Ed Orgeron has funny exchange with Miami student
-
MUST WATCH: Coach O answers question from Miami student
-
Former LSU star Jamal Adams makes fan's day at Jets training camp
-
Saints: A pair of veteran backs look to fill hole without Ingram
-
Sean Payton addresses media following day 4 of training camp