China plans tariffs on $60 billion of U.S. products

CNN reports that the Chinese government said it would impose duties of 25%, 20%, 10%, and 5% on products if the Trump administration follows through on threats to tax $200 billion of Chiese goods.

"In violation of the bilateral consensus reached after multiple rounds of negotiations, the United States has again unilaterally escalated trade frictions," the Chinese State Council Tariff Commission.

The announcement was made Friday.

China listed 5,207 US products that it would target in an effort to "safeguard its own legitimate interests," according to CNN.