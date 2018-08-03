86°
China plans tariffs on $60 billion of U.S. products

2 hours 45 minutes 59 seconds ago Friday, August 03 2018 Aug 3, 2018 August 03, 2018 9:01 AM August 03, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CNN reports that the Chinese government said it would impose duties of 25%, 20%, 10%, and 5% on products if the Trump administration follows through on threats to tax $200 billion of Chiese goods.

"In violation of the bilateral consensus reached after multiple rounds of negotiations, the United States has again unilaterally escalated trade frictions," the Chinese State Council Tariff Commission.

The announcement was made Friday.

China listed 5,207 US products that it would target in an effort to "safeguard its own legitimate interests," according to CNN.

