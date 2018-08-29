79°
China denies Trump's claim it hacked Clinton's emails

Source: Associated Press
BEIJING (AP) - China has denied an accusation by U.S. President Donald Trump that it hacked the emails of Hillary Clinton, his Democratic opponent in the 2016 election.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a regular briefing Wednesday that "We are firmly opposed to all forms of cyber attacks and espionage." Trump tweeted shortly after midnight that China had hacked Clinton's emails, without offering any evidence, and suggested that the FBI and Department of Justice should investigate.

U.S. intelligence agencies have accused Russia of involvement in the hacking of Democratic emails during the election campaign.

