54°
Latest Weather Blog
China critical of Trump tweet
WASHINGTON - A state-run Chinese tabloid says President-elect Donald Trump is "pandering to 'irresponsible' attitudes," after Trump accused China of not stepping in to curtail the North Korean nuclear program.
The Global Times newspaper says Pyongyang's nuclear program "stokes the anxieties of some Americans" who blame China rather than looking inward.
Trump tweeted Monday that China "won't help with North Korea."
China has been taking out massive amounts of money & wealth from the U.S. in totally one-sided trade, but won't help with North Korea. Nice!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2017
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Clogged ditches, flooding streets in Walker subdivision creating problems
-
Residents on Burbank stuck in smelly sewage situation
-
Broome takes oath of office as Mayor-President
-
Officials urging the use of smoke detectors after two fire related deaths
-
Internal investigation underway into New Roads Police officer's actions