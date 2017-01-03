China critical of Trump tweet

54°
WASHINGTON - A state-run Chinese tabloid says President-elect Donald Trump is "pandering to 'irresponsible' attitudes," after Trump accused China of not stepping in to curtail the North Korean nuclear program.

The Global Times newspaper says Pyongyang's nuclear program "stokes the anxieties of some Americans" who blame China rather than looking inward.

Trump tweeted Monday that China "won't help with North Korea."

