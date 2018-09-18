88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US goods

56 minutes 55 seconds ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 September 18, 2018 9:08 AM September 18, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) - China says it will increase tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. goods in retaliation after President Donald Trump announced new U.S. tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports.

It's the latest volley in the trade war between the two countries, and an American business group is warning that a downward spiral in the conflict appears certain. China's Finance Ministry says it is going ahead with plans announced in August for increases of 10 percent and 5 percent on 5,207 types of U.S. goods.

A list released last month included coffee, honey and industrial chemicals.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days