Latest Weather Blog
Chimes restaurant to add rooftop bar, new dining area
BATON ROUGE - One of Baton Rouge's most popular restaurants will be getting some major renovations next month.
The improvements coming to the Chimes on Highland include a rooftop bar and a new dining area. On Monday, the chain's president Marianne Hood confirmed the incoming improvements, saying the restaurant expects to add about 50 more seats in the process.
"A rooftop bar? That's colossal. That's really tight. That's really cool," said LSU student Donovan Smith.
Construction is expected to begin in July and will shut down the LSU-adjacent eatery for about three weeks. After the first few weeks, the Chimes will reopen as construction wraps up.
"We don't really have much outdoor spaces, so it's something that--especially that's elevated--where you can kind of see the view of LSU campus and of Baton Rouge," said Baton Rouge resident Adam Melendez.
Hood says the chain expects to release more information on the new additions in the near future.
