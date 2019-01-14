Chilly Conditions to Start the Workweek

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Cloudy conditions this morning, but skies will be clearing as we proceed into the early afternoon hours. That will allow for temperatures to warm into the 50s around noon, as highs will reach around 53° as winds will stay light and out of the north. Temperatures will plummet tonight, dropping into the 40s by 6 PM, with lows around 35° overnight.

Up Next: Dry conditions will persist through the beginning part of the workweek, with temperatures reaching above average by Wednesday. Rainfall returns on Thursday, and is set to linger through the weekend as a second system reinforces moisture on Saturday.

THE EXPLANATION:

High pressure is beginning its reign over our area today, as clouds break up through the morning hours. Temperatures will stay cool, with wind directions staying out of the north until later tonight. Highs will slowly warm through the week, breaking into the 60s on Wednesday ahead of showers that are poised to move in on Thursday. This is associated with a system moving in from the west, which will keep rainfall lingering into Friday morning. A second, stronger system will be pressing in on Saturday to provide scattered to widespread showers and storms into early Sunday morning. Highs will briefly reach 70° on Friday, 65° on Saturday, before freefalling to near 46° on Sunday behind the strong weekend front.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.