Chilly Conditions Setting Up Tonight

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: Cloudy and wet conditions through the day today, will break through the evening hours as the cold front continues to proceed into the Gulf. Spotty showers will still be possible until about 10 PM. Clouds will be breaking quickly overnight, as winds will shift from southerly to northeasterly. Dry air behind the front will allow temperatures to plummet into the mid-50s overnight and to start your Sunday morning. It will sure feel like fall to wrap up the weekend, as temperatures will struggle to reach 70°. Minimal cloud cover will extend through the evening, as temperatures will drop into the 40s Sunday night.

Up Next: High pressure behind the front will allow for a wonderful, and cool start to the workweek. Dew points will be in the 30s to 40s into Tuesday. Coastal showers will set up Tuesday and into Wednesday, but push onshore Thursday and early Friday.

THE EXPLANATION:

Very dry air and high pressure behind the cold front will keep temperatures cool and skies sunny. A subtropical jet will bring moisture, associated with Eastern Pacific Tropical Storm Willa, across Mexico and along the Gulf Coast Tuesday and Wednesday. An approaching short wave from the west will pull moisture onshore from Willa as the remnants track quickly across the Gulf States on Thursday. We can expect widespread showers and storms through the day Thursday, with some areas of heavy downpours and gusty winds. Some lingering showers possible early Friday, but clouds will be breaking through the day, to lead to a sunny and mild Saturday.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

