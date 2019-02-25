Chilly and Clear Start to a Wet Week

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: High pressure is in control tonight and into tomorrow, as a clear night will attribute to rapid cooling. Temperatures will be dropping into the 40s around 10 PM, with overnight lows of 39° into Monday morning. Skies are set to stay sunny to start the workweek, but clouds will be increasing through the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will reach into the mid-60s, with easterly winds between 5 and 10 mph.

Up Next: A wet weather pattern will be setting up into Tuesday, which will be sticking around through the week. A window of drier conditions is currently situated over the weekend, but that could change as we approach Saturday.

Image: Rainfall Accumulations for the week - into Saturday morning.

THE EXPLANATION:

High pressure is sitting in behind the front that brought showers and storms through our area on Saturday. This high pressure will keep skies clear tonight, and sunny on Monday. The high does depart to our east through the day on Monday, which will allow for clouds to increase into the evening hours. This is a result of a weak disturbance that is trying to push onshore late Monday, and will linger through much of the week. A cold front originating in Wyoming and Idaho will be driving into the Gulf States on Thursday, which will help to nudge the disturbance toward the east and out of the area. There will be some lingering pockets of moisture Friday into early Saturday, but a high pressure center should drop into the Gulf Coast just in time for the weekend. Temperatures will also stay elevated through the week, with highs in the mid-70s starting Wednesday and low 80s on Friday.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

