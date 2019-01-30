Chill in the Baton Rouge area, but it could be much worse

After one last chilly day, a pattern switch will begin. Southerly winds will result in above average temperatures a returning rain chances through the weekend. A disturbance moving across the southern U.S. is producing ample cloud cover which prevented a hard freeze on Wednesday morning. Our weather team noted this possibility, in yesterday’s forecasts and blog.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Some filtered sun will help thermometers back to about 50 degrees on Wednesday, followed by one more colder than average night. Lows will stop a few degrees above freezing beneath partly cloudy skies. The winds will be almost calm meaning wind chill will no longer be an issue.

Up Next: More significant thermal moderation is anticipated for the end of the week. Highs will be above average by Friday. Unfortunately, clouds will also be increasing. An upper level disturbance will lead to showers across the area—most likely on Saturday. This storm system will not be accompanied by more cold air and temperatures will stay above average into early next week. In fact, 70s appear plausible through much of next week as a warmer pattern takes hold.

THE EXPLANATION:

The deep, polar trough currently centered over the Great Lakes region will gradually shift northeast by Friday. This will set up westerly flow in the upper levels across the local area. Meanwhile, as a surface high pressure moves over the area Wednesday afternoon and then shifts eastward, temperatures will moderate through the week. Near normal readings are expected by Friday. At least through the first half of the week, no cold fronts are expected to pass through, but there will be a day to day chance of precipitation. The east/west, or zonal, upper level flow will allow several weak disturbances to ride through the region through the weekend. These disturbances will keep a good bit of mid and high cloud cover over the area for the next several days. There may be a few patches of light rain. These disturbances are difficult to time so any rain chances will be best defined about a day ahead in advance.

Even though sunshine may be difficult find, onshore flow will cause temperatures to gradually moderate into early next week. Temperatures will actually go well above normal, especially Sunday through Tuesday, when readings will almost certainly average 10-15 degrees above average, with highs well into the 70s.

--Dr. Josh

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.