Chili's confirms data breach, at least one area restaurant potentially affected

GONZALES - If you've visited a Chili's location in recent months, there's a chance your payment information may have been compromised.

Earlier this month, the restaurant chain learned that some of its guests' payment information was apparently stolen.

The confirmation comes after several customers claimed their credit card info was compromised after eating at the restaurant, including at least one location in Gonzales. It's still unclear how many people have been affected nationwide.

A spokesperson says Chili's believes the incident was limited to customers who visited the restaurant between March and April of this year. But, the chain admits it's still assessing the scope of the breach.

As it investigates the incident, Chili's is offering free credit monitoring and fraud resolution services for those who may have been affected by the breach.