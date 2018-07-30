80°
Children sue over parents' death in boat sinking
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Three daughters of a couple who died when a tourist boat sank on a Missouri lake have filed a lawsuit against the companies involved in its operation and two crew members.
The wrongful death lawsuit was filed Monday in Taney County Circuit Court by Missouri residents Michelle Chaffer, Christina Taylor and Rebekah Wittington, seeking more than $125,000 in damages. Their parents, William and Janice Bright, of Higginsville, Missouri, were on the duck boat that sank July 19 on Table Rock Lake.
The lawsuit names Ride the Ducks International, Ripley Entertainment Inc. and operators Kenneth McKee and Robert Williams as defendants. Williams died in the accident.
It was filed a day after attorneys filed a federal lawsuit for two members of an Indiana family who had nine relatives die.
