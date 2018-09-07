76°
Children hurt in school bus crash on Thomas Road; no major injuries reported

Friday, September 07 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to reports of a crash involving a school bus with children onboard.

The crash was reported around 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Thomas Road and Wedgewood Drive. It appears another vehicle may have crashed into the bus near the intersection.

Authorities say is appeared four children were hurt, but injuries seemed to be minor. All victims were treated at the scene.

The bus was reportedly transporting students from Baton Rouge University Prep. The school refused to say if parents had been notified of the crash.

