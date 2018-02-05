Children get first hand look at BRPD helicopter

61°
By: Raquel Derganz Baker

BATON ROUGE- Children at Broadmoor Presbyterian Early Childhood Center got the chance to see a police helicopter up close.

Cpl. Scotty Canezaro landed his Baton Rouge Police Department helicopter in the back parking lot of the school Thursday.

According to the BRPD, the children learned how helicopters are the police department's "eyes in the sky," how rotors help helicopters fly, and what it feels like to sit inside of a helicopter.

Check out the photos to see their exciting day!

