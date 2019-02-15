Children arrested, accused of setting vacant house on fire

BATON ROUGE - Authorities have arrested two juveniles accused of setting an empty house on fire earlier this month.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the house on Arizona Street caught fire Feb. 3. The flames from the blaze nearly spread to a neighboring home, and that homeowner was able to identify a juvenile he saw fleeing the scene.

Investigators were able to track down that person, who implicated another juvenile who helped start the fire. The fire department said the two apparently poured gasoline and used a cigarette lighter in the alleged arson.

Both children were arrested and booked into juvenile detention on charges of aggravated arson and criminal trespass.