62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Children, ages 5 and 3, hospitalized after shooting

15 minutes 27 seconds ago Monday, October 23 2017 Oct 23, 2017 October 23, 2017 9:36 AM October 23, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NATCHITOCHES- Police say a shooting in Louisiana has injured two children.
  
Natchitoches police say in a Facebook post the 5-year-old and 3-year-old were hospitalized Sunday with injuries that are not life-threatening. Police had received numerous reports of people shooting at each other shortly before 5 p.m.
  
The 5-year-old was shot in the calf and the 3-year-old received a foot injury.
  
Investigators found that several apartments and three vehicles were damaged in the incident. Detectives searched the scene and have identified suspects, but no arrests have been made.
  
Further details have not been released. The investigation is ongoing.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days