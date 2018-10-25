Childish Gambino cancels appearance at Voodoo Fest

63°
NEW ORLEANS - Childish Gambino is no longer headlining Voodoo Fest this weekend.

Festival officials said the artist, also known as Donald Glover, had to cancel due to an injury he sustained on his recent tour, WWL-TV reports. Travis Scott will take his place as the headliner Saturday.

"Voodoo Festival organizers have learned that under doctor's orders Childish Gambino has been advised to continue recovery on his recent tour injury and will be forced to cancel his upcoming performance at the festival this weekend," the statement read.

TMZ reports that Glover broke his foot during a concert in Dallas.

