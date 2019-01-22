Child, two others killed after vehicle goes into bayou

GOLDEN MEADOW - Louisiana State Police say three people were killed in an overnight crash in Lafourche Parish.

According to a news release, shortly after midnight troopers responded to a single vehicle crash on LA 308 near East 165th Street. Authorities say the crash claimed the lives of 37-year-old Michael Barthelemy, 2-year-old Trisha Barthelemy, and 17-year-old Zackary Cheramie.

The preliminary investigation revealed Michael was driving a 2005 Nissan Frontier on LA 308. For unknown reasons, he ran off the roadway while in a left curve. He overcorrected to the left, crossed the roadway, and entered Bayou Lafourche.

The driver and his passengers were unable to exit the vehicle. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Impairment is unknown as a factor in this crash and standard toxicology reports are pending the Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office, according to authorities.

Michael and Trisha were properly restrained at the time of the crash, but Zachary wasn't.