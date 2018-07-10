87°
Latest Weather Blog
Child sustains minor injuries after being struck by vehicle on Plank Road
BATON ROUGE - Sources say a child was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning.
The crash was reported on Plank Road near Tony's Seafood around 9:30 a.m. Sources say the victim was a 7-year-old. The child sustained minor injuries.
Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Trooper, passenger injured in officer-involved shooting during traffic stop
-
Trooper, second person injured in officer-involved shooting during traffic stop
-
Matassa expected in court Tuesday in bribery case
-
Residents concerned over infrastructure along busy highway in Gonzales
-
Missionaries from area churches stuck in Haiti