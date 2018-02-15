Child struck, killed in parking lot of Northshore shopping center

Photo: Google Earth

COVINGTON - Authorities say a 7-year-old has died after being struck in a shopping center parking lot in St. Tammany Parish.

According to the St. Tammany Sheriff's Office, the incident happened sometime Thursday morning in the Shoppes Nord du Lac shopping center on Highway 21.

Deputies say they arrived on scene to find the boy had been struck by a pick-up truck in the northeast corner of the parking lot. The child was taken to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators do not believe the driver was impaired and no citations have been issued at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.