70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Child shot Sunday morning expected to survive

14 hours 9 minutes 24 seconds ago March 19, 2017 Mar 19, 2017 Sunday, March 19 2017 March 19, 2017 8:26 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Couvillion

BATON ROUGE - A 5-year-old was reportedly accidentally shot late Sunday morning on Gassie Street, according to Baton Rouge Police.

BRPD said the child was allegedly shot in the midsection in the 9400 block of Gassie Street. 

The child was taken to a local hospital from a clinic by EMS, according to authorities.

The child is being treated for life-threatening injuries. BRPD officials say the child is expected to survive.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days