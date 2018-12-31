77°
Child shot in face outside Wendy's restaurant in North Carolina
RANDLEMAN, N.C. (AP) - Authorities say a 5-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in the face in a car outside a North Carolina fast-food restaurant.
According to news outlets, Randleman Police Chief Steve Leonard says the child somehow got a hold of a handgun as the car he was in pulled up to the drive-thru at a Wendy's restaurant in Randleman on Sunday afternoon. Leonard says the gun fired and the child was shot in the face.
Officials have not released the victim's name or said who owned the gun. It's unclear whether any criminal charges will be filed.
