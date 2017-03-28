80°
Child reportedly struck by vehicle on Jefferson Ave.

March 28, 2017 7:17 PM
By: Trey Couvillion

BATON ROUGE - A child was reportedly struck by a vehicle on Jefferson Avenue near N 23rd Street, according to authorities.

The incident occurred just after 7 p.m. Tuesday evening in the 2300 block of Jefferson Avenue.

Baton Rouge police said the individual was on a bicycle.

Details are limited. Check back for updates.

