Child reportedly struck by vehicle on Jefferson Ave.
BATON ROUGE - A child was reportedly struck by a vehicle on Jefferson Avenue near N 23rd Street, according to authorities.
The incident occurred just after 7 p.m. Tuesday evening in the 2300 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Baton Rouge police said the individual was on a bicycle.
Details are limited. Check back for updates.
