Child prodigy from Baton Rouge earns full ride to Southern University

Photo: Facebook

BATON ROUGE - An 11-year-old boy from Baton Rouge is being awarded a full scholarship at Southern University.

On Thursday, the university announced plans to sign Elijah Preccieley, a home-schooled resident of the capital city. Elijah has been taking classes at the university and has recently been selected for a full-ride scholarship. He will also be admitted into the Honors College.

His full-time student status commences in spring 2019.

He will officially sign with the school at a meeting of the Southern University Board of Supervisors Friday.