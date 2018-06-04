Child predator sentenced to 12 years in federal prison

BATON ROUGE - A 21-year-old Baton Rouge man was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after being convicted of transportation of child pornography.

According to U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin, Andrew Easterly will also be required to serve 10 years on supervised release and register as a convicted sex offender after his release from prison.

The investigation began when law enforcement got a tip that Easterly, using the usernames "youngones" and "littleones69," shared numerous sexually explicit images of children between ages 5 to 14 to an online social media website.

A further investigation into Easterly's electronic devices revealed at least 300 additional images and videos of "sexually explicit depictions of minors, including toddlers and prepubescent children," Fremin said in a press release.

During the investigation, law enforcement discovered that Easterly had also produced child pornography, involving at least seven different victims, ages 1 to 17.

"Most of the child pornography produced by Easterly was the result of him surreptitiously photographing and recording unaware children in various states of nudity and engaging in private, personal activities such as using the restroom, showering, or changing clothes at his college dorm and at his parent's home," Fremin said in a press release.

The former LSU student took photos of teenage girls showering in an on-campus dorm in the fall of 2015.

The girls told law enforcement Easterly served them alcoholic beverages in his dorm room and made inappropriate comments about their physical appearance throughout the day.