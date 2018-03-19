Child playing with matches sparks house fire Monday afternoon

76°
Monday, March 19 2018
BATON ROUGE - Investigators say an 8-year-old playing with matches is responsible for a house fire in Baton Rouge Monday afternoon.

The fire was reported in the 6100 block of Smiley Street around 5:25 p.m. Monday. Crews appeared to have the fire under control within about half an hour.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department says no injuries have been reported. However, the home sustained about $50,000 in damage.

The child was counseled at the scene and will be placed in the Jr. Fire Setters Program to be educated on fire safety.

Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the residents.

