Child playing with matches causes garage fire in Baton Rouge neighborhood

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say a garage fire reported Thursday evening was caused by a child playing with matches.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the blaze was reported at 6 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Warren Drive, off Monterrey Boulevard.

Firefighters arrived on scene and found flames in the garage; it was contained in under 25 minutes. Though the fire stayed in the garage, the house itself sustained heavy smoke damage. The total estimated damage to the home is estimated at $60,000.

One adult and two children escaped the fire unharmed.

Fire crews say the child who started the blaze will be counseled and placed in the Junior Fire Setters Program to learn about the dangers of fire.