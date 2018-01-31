33°
Child pedestrian struck by vehicle on S. Flannery Road
BATON ROUGE- Authorities are responding to a 7-year-old pedestrian that was reportedly struck by a vehicle on South Flannery Road Tuesday evening.
Early reports say the incident occurred around 5:40 p.m. in the 800 block of S. Flannery Rd.
Injuries are said to be minor.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
