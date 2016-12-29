Child left in Walmart trash can will remain in state custody, for now

63°
By: Brett Buffington

NEW ROADS – A Pointe Coupee Parish judge ordered that the infant born Friday in a New Roads Walmart bathroom and left in a trash can will remain in state custody, at least for now.

Sources close to the investigation tell WBRZ News 2’s Brett Buffington that investigators have located the child’s father.

The child’s mother, 34-year-old Kyandrea Thomas, was charged with second-degree attempted murder charges. Thomas was working as a Salvation Army holiday greeter at the New Roads Walmart when she delivered the baby girl.

Sources say the infant’s father was also a holiday greeter for the Salvation Army and has inquired about custody of the child. The father will have to take a paternity test before the court will consider releasing the infant to his care.

