Child hit, injured at Baton Rouge bus stop Thursday morning

BATON ROUGE – An elementary student was hit by a car while trying to get on a school bus Thursday morning.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the 11-year-old was crossing the street to board the bus when he was struck by a vehicle. The child suffered minor injuries in the crash and is expected to recover.

The car ran the stop arms of a bus in the Woodlawn area. Authorities told WBRZ, the bus was stopped on Antioch near Woodlawn Acres with its lights flashing when the driver passed the bus and hit the child.

The sheriff's office says the driver was issued a traffic summons for passing a school bus.

