Child hit, injured at Baton Rouge bus stop this morning

September 21, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE – An elementary student was hit by a car while trying to get on a school bus Thursday morning.

The child was slightly injured, but will fully recover, sources said.

A car ran the stop arms of a bus in the Woodlawn area. Authorities told WBRZ, the bus was stopped on Antioch near Woodlawn Acres with its lights flashing when the driver passed the bus and hit the child.

As of this post, there was no information released about charges against the driver of the vehicle.

