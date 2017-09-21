86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Child hit in face by foul ball at New York Yankees game

3 hours 22 minutes 52 seconds ago Thursday, September 21 2017 Sep 21, 2017 September 21, 2017 7:56 AM September 21, 2017 in News
Source: ABC
By: ABC News
Photo: WABC-TV ABC 7

BRONX, New York- A 2-year-old girl was hit in the face with a 105 mile-an-hour foul ball at Yankee Stadium during a New York Yankees game Wednesday afternoon.

"She's doing alright, just uh keep her in your thoughts," the victim's father said.

The foul ball went off the bat of Todd Frazier.

Here is a video of Frazier after the little girl was hit.

Major League Baseball issued recommendations for protective netting almost two years ago, encouraging teams to have it in place between the ends of the dugouts closest to home plate.

Last month, the Yankee said they "are seriously exploring extending the netting" for next season.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days