Child hit in face by foul ball at New York Yankees game

Photo: WABC-TV ABC 7

BRONX, New York- A 2-year-old girl was hit in the face with a 105 mile-an-hour foul ball at Yankee Stadium during a New York Yankees game Wednesday afternoon.

"She's doing alright, just uh keep her in your thoughts," the victim's father said.

The foul ball went off the bat of Todd Frazier.

Here is a video of Frazier after the little girl was hit.

Little girl hit by a line drive at #Yankees game. Todd Frazier looked really shaken up by the incident. Scary moments pic.twitter.com/1vJ5lZmYg4 — MadPicksCrew (@MadpicksCrew) September 20, 2017

Major League Baseball issued recommendations for protective netting almost two years ago, encouraging teams to have it in place between the ends of the dugouts closest to home plate.

Last month, the Yankee said they "are seriously exploring extending the netting" for next season.