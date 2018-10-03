Child experts file FTC complaint against Facebook kids' app

NEW YORK (AP) - Children's advocacy groups say Facebook's kid-centric messaging app violates federal law by collecting kids' personal information without getting verifiable consent from their parents.

The Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood and other groups asked the Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday to investigate Facebook's Messenger Kids for violating the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act, or COPPA.

The complaint says the app does not meet COPPA requirements because it doesn't try to ensure that the person who sets up the kids' account and gives consent to have their data collected is the actual parent.

Facebook said Wednesday it hasn't yet reviewed the complaint letter. The company says it doesn't show ads on Messenger Kids or collect data for marketing.